BRIEF-United Parcel reports Q3 earnings per share $1.45

Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* Strong UPS execution drives positive 3Q results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.10

* UPS qtrly ‍U.S. Operating profit of $1.2 billion, includes $50 million of negative hurricane impact​

* UPS - Qtrly U.S. Domestic segment revenue $9,649 million versus $9,289 m‍​ln

* UPS - Qtrly international segment revenue $3,364 million versus $3,024 million

* UPS - Qtrly U.S. Domestic segment operating profit $1,182 million versus $1,252 million

* UPS - Qtrly international segment operating profit $627 million versus $576 million

* UPS - Qtrly consolidated revenue $15,978 million versus $14,928 m‍​ln

* UPS sees ‍operating penalties for ongoing facility investments and saturday deployment will be approximately $60 million in q4​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $15.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UPS - 2017 adjusted diluted eps guidance includes about $400 million, or $0.30 per share of pre-tax currency headwinds‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.01, revenue view $64.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: