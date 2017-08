July 26 (Reuters) - United States Lime & Minerals Inc

* United States Lime & Minerals reports second quarter 2017 results and declares regular quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Q2 revenue rose 11.1 percent to $36.5 million

* United States Lime & Minerals - Production volumes from company's natural gas interests in Q2 2017 totaled 142 thousand MCF, compared to 157 thousand MCF last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: