BRIEF-United Technologies Reports Q4 Adj EPS Of $1.60

Jan 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - REPORTS Q4 SALES OF $15.7 BILLION, UP 7 PERCENT

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS Q4 SALES UP 7 PERCENT

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS 2017 RESULTS ABOVE COMPANY EXPECTATIONS, ANNOUNCES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 SALES $15.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $15.36 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.85 TO $7.10

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $62.5 BILLION TO $64 BILLION

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 90 CENTS FOR CHARGE RELATED TO TAX LAW CHANGES, 20 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER ITEMS

* SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $4.5 BILLION TO $5.0 BILLION

* QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS INCREASED 1 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 9 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - ASSOCIATED WITH TAX LAW CHANGE IS ESTIMATED, CUMULATIVE NET CASH PAYMENT OF $1.5 BILLION TO BE PAID THROUGH 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: