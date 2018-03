BRIEF-United Technologies Says CEO's 2017 Total Compensation Was $15.8 Mln Vs $13.4 Mln In 2016

March 9 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO GREGORY HAYES’ 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION (WITHOUT CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE) WAS $15.8 MILLION VERSUS $13.4 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS EXECUTIVE VP & CFO AKHIL JOHRI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION (WITHOUT CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE) WAS $5.9 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION IN 2016‍​

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - PRATT & WHITNEY PRESIDENT ROBERT LEDUC'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION (WITHOUT CHANGE IN PENSION VALUE) WAS $5.7 MILLION VERSUS $5.3 MILLION IN 2016