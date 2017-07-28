FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点29分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics- on July 27, filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories to stay case until PTAB resolves Watson's petitions for IPR

* United Therapeutics Corp says if district court approves agreement with Watson, trial may occur in early 2018 if IPRs are not instituted - SEC filing

* United Therapeutics Corp - company does not expect trial to take place before early 2019 if IPRs are instituted

* United Therapeutics - co does not expect Watson will launch a generic version of Tyvaso during period that stay of district court case is in effect Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uIo0g9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below