* UnitedHealth Group names two new directors

* UnitedHealth Group inc - announced Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., and Sir Andrew Witty have joined board

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Witty was CEO and a board member of Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) from 2008 to April, 2017