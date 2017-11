BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group Sees ‍2017 Adjusted Net Earnings To Approach $10 Per Share​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP TO DISCUSS BUSINESS OUTLOOK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

* - ‍REVENUES FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED $200 BILLION​

* SEES ‍2017 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS TO APPROACH $10.00 PER SHARE​

* SEES 2017 ‍NET EARNINGS TO APPROACH $9.45 PER SHARE​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.99, REVENUE VIEW $200.31 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍UNITEDHEALTH GROUP WILL ALSO INTRODUCE ITS 2018 OUTLOOK, INCLUDING REVENUES OF $223 BILLION TO $225 BILLION​

* - ‍CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $13.3 BILLION TO $13.8 BILLION IN 2018​

* UNITEDHEALTH SEES ‍2018 NET EARNINGS OF $10.00 TO $10.30 PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $10.55 TO $10.85 PER SHARE​

* UNITEDHEALTH - ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF ABOUT $0.90 AND $0.85 PER SHARE FOR YEARS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 AND 2018, RESPECTIVELY​

* UNITEDHEALTH - ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES TAX IMPACT OF $0.35 AND $0.30 PER SHARE FOR YEARS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 AND 2018, RESPECTIVELY​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.81, REVENUE VIEW $218.45 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: