BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group Unit Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement, To Launch Tender Offer For Empresas Banmédica

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS UNIT SIGNED A DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND INTENDS TO LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER FOR EMPRESAS BANMÉDICA - SEC FILING

* UNITEDHEALTH - WILL OFFER CLP$2150/SHARE FOR 100 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF EMPRESAS BANMÉDICA, VALUING EMPRESAS BANMÉDICA‘S EQUITY AT ABOUT $2.8 BILLION

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 27, 2017 AND CONCLUDE ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 25, 2018

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - 2 CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS OF EMPRESAS BANMÉDICA WILL TENDER COMBINED APPROXIMATE 57 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EMPRESAS BANMÉDICA