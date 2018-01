BRIEF-UnitedHealth Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $2.59

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP REPORTS 2017 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY CONTINUED STRONG AND DIVERSIFIED GROWTH

* FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.72

* FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.65; Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.59

* QTRLY REVENUE $52.1 BILLION VERSUS $47.5 BILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.51, REVENUE VIEW $51.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.30 TO $12.60

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.65 TO $11.95

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.47, REVENUE VIEW $223.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 2017 CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO OF 82.2 PERCENT REFLECTED CONSISTENT MEDICAL COST TRENDS

* CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS FOR FY 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $15 BILLION TO $15.5 BILLION

* DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM, 2017 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED $1.22/SHARE NON-CASH BENEFIT FROM REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY

* REVISED ITS 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO REFLECT EFFECTS OF U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW CHANGES

* UNITEDHEALTH SEES 2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.5 PERCENT, +/- 50 BPS

* Q4 NET EARNINGS OF $3.65 PER SHARE INCLUDED ONE-TIME, NON-CASH DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $1.21 PER SHARE

* UNITEDHEALTH SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES OF $3,000 MILLION - $4,000 MILLION

* TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT RESULTED IN $1.2 BILLION FAVORABLE NON-CASH REVALUATION OF CO‘S U.S. NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $223 BILLION - $225 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: