BRIEF-UnitedHealth's Optum To Buy Davita Medical Group For About $4.9 Bln In Cash

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* DAVITA MEDICAL GROUP TO JOIN OPTUM

* OPTUM - ‍AGREEMENT, ENTERED INTO ON DECEMBER 5, 2017, CALLS FOR OPTUM TO ACQUIRE DAVITA MEDICAL GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $4.9 BILLION IN CASH​

* OPTUM - FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, DAVITA MEDICAL GROUP WILL BECOME PART OF OPTUM‘S OPTUMCARE DIVISION

* OPTUM - ‍DAVITA PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR SIGNIFICANT STOCK REPURCHASES OVER 1 TO 2 YRS AFTER CLOSE OF DEAL, AS WELL AS TO REPAY DEBT​, OTHERS

* OPTUM - ‍JOE MELLO, COO OF DAVITA MEDICAL GROUP, WILL CONTINUE IN LEADERSHIP ROLE IN COMBINED ENTITY, AS WILL DAVITA MEDICAL GROUP LEADERSHIP TEAM​