March 1 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Inc:

* ‍INTRODUCES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE $ 999.0 MILLION TO $ 1,010.0 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $796.0 MILLION TO $805.0 MILLION ​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S