Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says its unit, Apple Inc’s unit, SunPower Corp’s unit plan to invest in photovoltaic project in Inner Mongolia

* Says unit plans to sell 28.83 percent stake in Inner Mongolia-based tech firm for at least 152.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yOXMh7; bit.ly/2mddTPK

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)