July 25 (Reuters) - Unity Bancorp Inc

* Unity bancorp reports 22.0 pct increase in quarterly net income

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32

* Unity Bancorp says net interest income increased $1.8 million to $11.2 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Unity Bancorp says expect continued improvement in our net interest margin due to rising rates