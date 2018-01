Jan 24 (Reuters) - Unity Bancorp Inc:

* UNITY BANCORP REPORTS QUARTERLY NET INCOME OF $2.5 MILLION OR $0.23 PER SHARE AND CORE NET INCOME FOR THE QUARTER, EXCLUDING THE IMPACT OF NONRECURRING ITEMS, OF $4.2 MILLION OR $0.39 PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 24.3% TO $12.5 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR‘S QUARTER​

‍BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $11.13 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $10.14 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​