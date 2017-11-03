BRIEF-Univar reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.28

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Univar Inc - qtrly net sales $ 2,048.7 million versus $ 1,999.7 ‍​million

* Univar Inc - ‍expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to grow mid-single digits from last year’s $134.5 million​

* ‍expects a return to normal business conditions in impacted areas due to hurricane by Q1 of 2018​

* Univar - ‍hurricane impacts tempered Q3 adjusted EBITDA by about $6 million, co expects transitory effects to continue in Q4, have similar magnitude effect​