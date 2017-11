Nov 7 (Reuters) - Universal Corp:

* Universal Corporation reports improved six-month results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Universal corp qtrly ‍sales and other operating revenues $488.2 million versus $456.9 million​

* Universal Corp - reduced burley leaf production volumes in africa will impact total volumes sold for that region​ in H2 of current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: