Feb 8 (Reuters) - Universal Corp:

* UNIVERSAL CORPORATION‘S DAVID C. MOORE TO RETIRE AS CFO; JOHAN C. KRONER NAMED SUCCESSOR

* UNIVERSAL CORP - BOARD NAMED JOHAN C. KRONER, CURRENTLY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, TO SUCCEED MOORE AS CFO AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: