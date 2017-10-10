FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 晚上8点26分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces impact from recent hurricanes

* Universal Insurance Holdings - ‍Universal Property & Casualty Insurance anticipates gross losses relating to Hurricane Irma, Category 4 hurricane, from both Florida and other southeastern U.S. states will be $350-450 million​

* Universal Insurance Holdings- ‍in light of UPCIC’s reinsurance program, co expects to recognize net pre-tax losses relating to Hurricane Irma of only $35 million​

* Universal Insurance Holdings - ‍American Platinum Property And Casualty Insurance anticipates gross losses relating to Hurricane Irma will be $1-2 million​

* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - ‍company expects no impact to Q3 2017 financial results from either Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Maria​

* Universal Insurance -‍expects to incur little or no losses relating to Hurricane Nate & affected Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, & Florida panhandle​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below