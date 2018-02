Feb 6 (Reuters) - Universal Logistics Holdings Inc:

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS SAYS ON FEB 2, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT 5 TO REVOLVING CREDIT & SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH PNC BANK - SEC FILING‍​

* UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS - ‍AMENDMENT MODIFIED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO ADD FORE AS ADDITIONAL BORROWER AND ALLOW FOR ADVANCES OF UP TO $125 MILLION