Oct 24 (Reuters) - Universal-mCloud Corp:

* UNIVERSAL-MCLOUD CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH CANACCORD GENUITY AS LEAD AGENT TO UNDERTAKE A FULLY MARKETED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS OF COMPANY​

* UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP - THE ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS OF THE CO IS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$2 MILLION AT A PRICE OF $0.40 PER UNIT