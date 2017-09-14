FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上8点43分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍Preliminary cost estimates, net of insurance, are expected to be in range of $0.03 to $0.06 per share​

* Says ‍fire originated and was contained within steel pickling area of facility​

* Says company does not expect fire to have a significant impact to our customer order deliveries

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc- Company does not expect fire to have a significant impact to our customer order deliveries

* Says ‍at this time exact cause of fire is still being investigated and damages are being assessed​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products - ‍Co is process of making repairs in order to operate pickling operation on a limited basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

