BRIEF-Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal Stainless announces an occurrence of a fire at its Dunkirk, New York facility

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍Preliminary cost estimates, net of insurance, are expected to be in range of $0.03 to $0.06 per share​

* Says ‍fire originated and was contained within steel pickling area of facility​

* Says company does not expect fire to have a significant impact to our customer order deliveries

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc- Company does not expect fire to have a significant impact to our customer order deliveries

* Says ‍at this time exact cause of fire is still being investigated and damages are being assessed​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products - ‍Co is process of making repairs in order to operate pickling operation on a limited basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: