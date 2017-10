Oct 18 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc

* Universal Stainless reports preliminary third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 loss per share about $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $51 million

* Sees Q3 2017 sales up 28 percent