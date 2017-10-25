BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
* Universal Stainless reports third quarter 2017 results in line with preliminary forecast
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.04
* Q3 sales $50.9 million
* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - quarter-end backlog of $66.2 million, up 4.3 pct sequentially
* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - Ross Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer notified company of his intention to resign from his position