FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Universal Stainless reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点08分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Universal Stainless reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless reports significantly improved Q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $52.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $50.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Recovery that began in Q1 2017 continued to show traction in q2

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products-as co enters q3 & h2 2017, business conditions & demand remain positive with continued strength in order entry & backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below