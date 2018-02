Feb 8 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc:

* UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $81.2 MILLION VERSUS $84.2 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MILLION TO $320 MILLION

* EXPECTS NEW STUDENT STARTS TO GROW IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN FISCAL 2018

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: