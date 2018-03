March 6 (Reuters) - Univision Holdings Inc:

* UNIVISION HOLDINGS INC FILES TO WITHDRAW IPO PLANS DUE TO PREVAILING MARKET CONDITIONS – SEC FILING‍​

* UNIVISION HOLDINGS INC HAD FILED FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK IN JULY 2015 Source text - (bit.ly/2FkUm5c) Further company coverage: