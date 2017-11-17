BRIEF-Upland Software acquires Qvidian Corp for $50.0 mln in cash, raises guidance

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software announces largest acquisition to date, raises guidance
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $26.5 million to $27.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $96.7 million to $97.7 million
* Upland Software Inc - has acquired Qvidian Corporation
* Upland Software Inc - purchase price paid for Qvidian was $50.0 million in cash
* Upland Software Inc - acquisition will be immediately accretive to Upland’s adjusted EBITDA per share
* Upland Software Inc - for full year ending December 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $29.7 and $30.3 million
* Upland Software Inc - has acquired Qvidian Corporation, a provider of cloud-based RFP and sales proposal automation software
* Upland Software Inc - expects acquisition to generate annual revenue of approximately $19.5 million of which approximately $17.3 million is recurring
* Q4 revenue view $26.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
