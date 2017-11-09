FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Upland Software reports third quarter financial results
2017年11月9日

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software reports record third quarter 2017 financial results with 36% revenue growth and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $25.6 million to $26.6 million

* Q3 revenue $26.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $25 million

* Upland Software Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.18​

* Upland Software Inc - ‍for Q4 of 2017 expects reported total revenue to be between $25.6 million and $26.6 million​

* Upland Software Inc - ‍raises its 2017 annual revenue guidance range and expects a total reported revenue to be between $95.8 million and $96.8 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $95.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

