BRIEF-UPS Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.27

Feb 1 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.03 TO $7.37

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

* UPS QTRLY REVENUE $18,829 MILLION VERSUS $16,931 MILLION

* UPS - UPS INCREASES INVESTMENTS FOR GROWTH IN 2018

* UPS - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE MARK-TO-MARKET NON-CASH, PRE-TAX PENSION CHARGE OF $800 MILLION WHICH REPRESENTS AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF $0.70/DILUTED SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.66, REVENUE VIEW $18.19 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPS - QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED $922 MILLION OR 8.4% OVER 4Q 2016

* UPS - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BILLION TO $7.0 BILLION

* UPS - FOR INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH OF 13% DRIVEN BY PREMIUM PRODUCTS IN 4Q 2017

* UPS - 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $200 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL PRE-TAX PENSION EXPENSE DUE TO LOWER DISCOUNT RATES

* UPS - EXPECT TO UNLOCK “SIGNIFICANT RESOURCES”, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR ACCELERATED INVESTMENTS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPS - Q4 GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE BENEFIT OF $0.30 PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* UPS - “MOMENTUM, TRANSFORMATIVE ACTIONS AND ECONOMIC CATALYST FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT (TCJA), POSITION UPS” FOR GROWTH IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* UPS - DURING QUARTER, DELIVERED 1.5 BILLION PACKAGES, UP 5.7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: