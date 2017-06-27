FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
2017年6月27日 / 晚上8点34分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-UPS says co's unit amended the UPS retirement plan and the UPS excess coordinating benefit plan

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - UPS

* UPS - on june 23, co's unit amended the ups retirement plan and the ups excess coordinating benefit plan - sec filing

* UPS - amended retirement plan to cease accruals of additional benefits for future service, compensation for non-union participants effective jan 1, 2023

* UPS - concurrently, the company also amended the ups 401(k) savings plan effective january 1, 2023

* UPS - company will reflect the impact of the remeasurement of the assets and liabilities of the amended plans and the curtailments as of june 30, 2017

* UPS - the amendment provides for transition contributions to certain participants starting january 1, 2023

* Amended ups 401(k) savings plan to make previously ineligible non-union u.s. Employees eligible for ups retirement contributions

* UPS - non-union retirees already collecting benefits and former employees with a vested benefit will not be affected by co's amendments

* UPS - employees affected by co's amendments will keep the benefits earned in the defined benefit plan through january 1, 2023

* UPS - if applicable provisions of the code would limit any of contributions to 401(k) plan, such contributions will be made to ups restoration savings plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

