BRIEF-UPS says has re-established delivery service to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
2017年10月5日 / 下午1点31分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-UPS says has re-established delivery service to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS says has reestablished delivery service to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

* UPS - air shipments, small package, and some freight services are now available in 149 of Puerto Rico’s 176 zip codes

* UPS - shipping has resumed in most areas in Puerto Rico and will continue to expand as conditions allow

* UPS - is implementing contingency plans in Puerto Rico related to backlogs, but expects continued challenges before returning operations to normal

* UPS - UPS customers shipping to Puerto Rico should anticipate delayed service at this time, and co’s time-in-transit commitments are temporarily suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

