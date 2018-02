BRIEF-UPS Worldwide Expands Express Service

Feb 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS WORLDWIDE EXPRESS SERVICE EXPANDS TO HELP BUSINESSES DELIVER URGENT SHIPMENTS IN HIGH GROWTH MARKETS

* SAYS ‍IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION, SOUTH KOREA IS ONE OF 14 COUNTRIES INCLUDED IN EXPANSION OF UPS EXPRESS SERVICE​

* SAYS ‍ EXPANDED UPS WORLDWIDE EXPRESS PACKAGE SERVICE TO REACH 124 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES

* SAYS COMMITTED TO INVESTING $2 BILLION IN ITS EUROPEAN NETWORK BY 2019​

* SAYS ‍BRAZIL IS ONE OF 10 COUNTRIES IN LATIN AMERICA TO EXPAND SERVICE​

* SAYS ‍5 NEW COUNTRIES RECEIVED EXPRESS SERVICE INCLUDING BANGLADESH AND MADAGASCAR​

* SAYS EXPANDED SERVICE IN 57 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES INCLUDING BRAZIL, INDIA AND SOUTH KOREA​