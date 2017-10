BRIEF-Upsher-Smith says parent co to manufacture migraine medication in Japan With AstraZeneca

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC:

* Upsher-Smith Laboratories says co’s parent Sawai Pharmaceutical entered agreement with AstraZeneca to manufacture & market migraine medication in Japan​

* Upsher-Smith Laboratories​ - agreement is to ‍manufacture, market Zomig (zolmitriptan) Tablets 2.5 mg & Zomig (zolmitriptan) Rapid Melt (RM) Tablets 2.5 mg

* Upsher-Smith Labs - ‍under agreement, Sawai expected to take manufacturing, marketing of Zomig​ products in Japan by mid-2018 from AstraZeneca K.K