Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ur-Energy Inc:

* UR-ENERGY PROVIDES 2017 Q3 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q3 SALES C$11.7 MILLION

* UR-ENERGY INC - ‍DO NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ANY SALES IN Q4​

* UR-ENERGY INC - ‍FOR QUARTER, 52,812 POUNDS OF U(3)O(8) WERE CAPTURED WITHIN LOST CREEK PLANT​

* UR-ENERGY INC - ‍AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, INVENTORY AT LOST CREEK​ CONVERSION FACILITY WAS APPROXIMATELY 17,813 POUNDS U(3)O(8)

* UR-ENERGY INC - ‍Q4 PRODUCTION TARGET FOR LOST CREEK IS BETWEEN 65,000 AND 75,000 POUNDS DRIED AND DRUMMED​