25 天前
BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project
2017年7月10日 / 中午12点17分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Uranium Energy Corp

* Uranium energy corp exercises option to acquire the alto paraná titanium project in paraguay

* Uranium energy - now controls 100% of alto paraná titanium project located in departments of alto paraná and canindeyú in republic of paraguay​

* Deal ‍for aggregate consideration of $1.02 million

* Uranium energy - under terms of share purchase and option agreement, co issued to cic resources 664,879 restricted common shares of co at $1.54/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

