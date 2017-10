Sept 25 (Reuters) - Uranium Participation Corp

* Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing

* Uranium Participation - ‍entered into agreement with syndicate of underwriters who agreed to purchase on 5.7 million shares at a price of $3.50 per share​

* Uranium Participation-net proceeds of offering to fund future purchases of uranium oxide in concentrates and uranium hexafluoride