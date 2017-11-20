FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Urban reports Q3 earnings per share $0.41
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 晚上9点26分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Urban reports Q3 earnings per share $0.41

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban reports record Q3 sales

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 sales $893 million versus I/B/E/S view $861 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%​

* Urban Outfitters Inc - ‍As of October 31, 2017, total inventory decreased by $3.9 million, or 0.9%, on a year-over-year basis​

* Urban Outfitters Inc - qtrly ‍comparable retail segment inventory decreased 1% at cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

