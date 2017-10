Sept 13 (Reuters) - Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. announces offering of series H preferred stock

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - ‍announced commencement of public offering of series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share​

* Urstadt Biddle-intends to use portion of net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all outstanding shares of existing series F preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: