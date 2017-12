BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle raises annualized dividend by 2 cents per shr

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc:

* URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE ON COMMON SHARES AND CLASS A COMMON SHARES

* URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC - RAISES ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND RATE BY $0.02 PER SHARE ON ITS COMMON SHARES AND CLASS A COMMON SHARES

* URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE DECLARED FOR COMMON STOCK WAS INCREASED TO $0.24 PER SHARE

* URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE DECLARED FOR CLASS A COMMON STOCK WAS INCREASED TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: