BRIEF-UrtheCast Announces Senior Management Changes

March 9 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp:

* URTHECAST ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND PROVIDES CORPORATE AND FINANCING UPDATE

* URTHECAST - GREG NORDAL WAS APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

* URTHECAST CORP - WADE LARSON WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CEO

* URTHECAST - CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION

* URTHECAST - CASH BALANCE HAS DECREASED FROM ABOUT $25 MILLION, AS AT END OF Q3 2017, TO ABOUT $12 MILLION AS AT FEB 28