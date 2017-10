Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* U.S. Air Force awards Lockheed Martin $131 million contract for Paveway II Plus laser guided bombs

* Lockheed Martin Corp- ‍production of guidance kits and air foil groups for GBU-10 (2,000 pound) and GBU-12 (500 pound) LGBs will begin in Q1 of 2018​