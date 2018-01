Jan 11 (Reuters) - Us Auto Parts Network Inc:

* US AUTO PARTS NETWORK INC - BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR COMPANY‘S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* US AUTO PARTS NETWORK SAYS ANNUAL BASE SALARY INCREASES OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WILL BE EFFECTIVE BEGINNING ON JAN 8- SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2FqM1x2) Further company coverage: