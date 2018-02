BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp Announces Resolution Finalizing Legacy BSA/AML Matters

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. BANCORP ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION FINALIZING LEGACY BSA / AML MATTERS

* U.S. BANCORP - UNDER RESOLUTION, COMPANY WILL PAY A TOTAL OF $613 MILLION, REFLECTING PENALTIES ASSESSED BY A U.S. ATTORNEY‘S OFFICE, OCC AND FINCEN

* U.S. BANCORP - HAS RESOLVED PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED MATTERS RELATED TO ITS BANK SECRECY ACT AND ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COMPLIANCE PROGRAMS

* U.S. BANCORP - RESOLUTION IS WITH A U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE, OCC, AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD AND FINANCIAL CRIMES ENFORCEMENT NETWORK