BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88
2017年10月18日 / 上午11点19分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp reports record revenue and net income for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.6 percent at sept 30, compared with 9.5 percent at june 30

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q3 of 2017 was $3,186 million, an increase of $243 million over Q3 of 2016​

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍provision for credit losses for Q3 of 2017 was $360 million, which was $10 million (2.9 percent) higher than prior quarter​

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍total net charge-offs in Q3 of 2017 were $330 million, compared with $340 million in Q2 of 2017​

* U.S. Bancorp - qtrly return on average common equity 13.6 ‍​percent versus. 13.5 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

