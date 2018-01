BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.97

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFFS IN Q4 OF 2017 WERE $325 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $330 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017

* - CO‘S PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $335 MILLION, WHICH WAS $25 MILLION LOWER THAN PRIOR QUARTER

* - QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.7‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 13.1 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME ON A TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $3,197 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $193 MILLION (6.4 PERCENT) OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* - COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 9.3‍​ PERCENT AT DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS 9.6 PERCENT AT SEP 30, 2017

* - Q4 RESULTS INCLUDED BENEFIT OF $910 MILLION RELATED TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ON CO'S TAX RELATED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES