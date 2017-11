Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $3 bln in week ended Nov. 1, lowest net inflows since Sept. 27 -ICI

* U.S.-based domestic stock ETFs attract $216 mln during week, lowest inflows since Sept. 27 -ICI

* U.S.-based bond ETFs post $78 mln outflows during week, first net withdrawals since March -ICI