* U.S. Concrete announces board chairman succession plan

* US Concrete Inc - William J. Sandbrook, president and CEO, named vice chairman of board of directors​

* US Concrete Inc - ‍Eugene I. Davis, chairman of company's board of directors, has decided to not stand for reelection at company's 2018 annual meeting​