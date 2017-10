BRIEF-U.S. CONCRETE TO ACQUIRE POLARIS MATERIALS CORPORATION

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Concrete:

* U.S. CONCRETE TO ACQUIRE POLARIS MATERIALS CORPORATION

* WILL ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF POLARIS FOR C$3.40 PER SHARE IN CASH BY WAY OF A STATUTORY PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT​

* DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY C$309 MILLION​

* ‍PRICE PER SHARE IMPLIES AN AGGREGATE FULLY DILUTED EQUITY VALUE FOR POLARIS OF APPROXIMATELY C$309 MILLION​

* DEAL REPRESENTS 22% PREMIUM TO C$2.79 PER SHARE TRANSACTION PRICE PURSUANT TO TERMINATED VULCAN AGREEMENT​

* ‍POLARIS TERMINATED ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN POLARIS, VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY AND A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF VULCAN​

* POLARIS' BOARD, SPECIAL COMMITTEE HAVE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED POLARIS SHAREHOLDERS, AMONG OTHERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF DEAL