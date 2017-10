Oct 16 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issues adverse trial decision concerning Restasis (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05% patents

* Says ‍company will appeal court’s ruling regarding Restasis​

* Says ‍"we are disappointed" by Federal District Court's decision on Restasis patents​