March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS GRACO RECALLS ABOUT 36,000 HIGHCHAIRS DUE TO FALL HAZARD; SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

* U.S. CPSC SAYS GRACO HAS RECEIVED 38 REPORTS OF REAR LEG OF HIGHCHAIRS PIVOTING OUT OF POSITION, INCLUDING FIVE INJURIES TO CHILDREN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: